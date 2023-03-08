Times Past: March 9, 1995

On this day in 1995, at first glance of the front page, you could be forgiven for thinking the pictures of men playing cricket at the beach could have been a group of friends just having fun.
Looking again, they are actually pictures of the Australian men's cricket team having a session on the beach in Barbados where they were preparing to face the might of the West Indies.
The opening lines of the article imitates the ease the pictures display; so, this is the world championship of cricket? The series that the TV chiefs and the politicians fought over for months? Well, not quite.
For the Australian men's cricket team, they decided to ignore the stress of the media and do what Aussie's do best and just relax before a big game. The team had headed down to the beach to loosen up in the surf before getting to the seriousness of going into a one-dayer match against the home team.
For a short while, Australians were almost going to miss out on the opportunity to watch the one-day series and the four-test match series but thanks to a last minute deal between networks and pay TV operators, the series would be available on both pay TV and free-to-air TV.
This agreement was achieved at the expense of the traditional home of cricket, Kerry Packer's channel Nine. Packer's channel agreed to the financial terms but would not accept simultaneous live coverage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.