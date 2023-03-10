A little empathy goes a long way

At the heart of the therapeutic process lies the healing power of being listened to. Perhaps "the talking cure" should really be called "the listening cure" ... and that's something we can do for each other. In fact, another possible contributor to the rising demand for counselling services is the loss of the art of listening in everyday life. Yet patient, attentive, empathic listening is the surest sign we can give people that we are taking them seriously - and, for members of a social species, one of our deepest psychological needs is to feel that we are being taken seriously.