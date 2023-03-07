No relief in sight for buyers and renters

Beleaguered battlers hoping against hope the Reserve Bank would hold off on a 10th interest rate rise in a row on Tuesday were always going to be disappointed.
The latest 25 basis point increase arrived with a punctuality no train, tram or bus could ever hope to match.
The RBA cash rate is now 3.6 per cent, the highest it has been since 2012.
Estimated to add another $77 a month to the cost of servicing a $500,000 mortgage, the increase will push the percentage rate for many home loans up into the mid 5 per cent band. Just over a year ago, when the cash rate sat at 0.1 per cent, it was possible to borrow at under two per cent.
That was why when the Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe repeatedly assured punters rates shouldn't start rising until 2024 hundreds of thousands of people borrowed to the hilt to buy a home.
On Tuesday Dr Lowe made it very clear the hikes would keep coming until the inflation dragon was dead and buried.
"Further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary," he said.
"In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase the board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, tends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market.
"The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve."
What Dr Lowe means is the RBA will keep increasing the cash rate until the economy starts to tank, unemployment jumps, wages stagnate even more and consumer spending goes through the floor.
Things have to get worse before they can get better. The average household struggling to pay a mortgage, energy bills, and to keep food on the table is just along for the ride.
Those on fixed incomes such as the aged pension, JobSeeker, or self-funded retirees are even worse off. And spare a thought for those on low incomes and in search of a rental.
According to PropTrack only 17.6 per cent of rental listings are priced at under $400 a week. This has almost halved from 32.8 per cent a year ago.
While a greater percentage of homes in regional Australia rent below this threshold smaller towns often have a disproportionately high number of people on low incomes, including many elderly and Indigenous residents.
Given Dr Chalmers's refusal to provide targeted cost of living support to those on struggle street it is understandable Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth pounced on the index increase in pension and welfare payments as proof the government cares.
"Indexation is a pillar of our social security system and we want more money in the pockets of everyday Australians so they can better afford essentials," she said. "The increase ... helps those doing it toughest".
The Minister may be surprised to learn couples on the old age pension who are about to trouser an extra $28 a week and JobSeeker recipients who will receive an extra $12.35 a week from March 20 aren't doing cartwheels of joy.
These sums are miniscule compared to the increases in accommodation, energy and other costs.
Given demand for assistance from charities for basics such as food and clothing has rarely been higher there is an urgent need for targeted support to those at the bottom.
Our most vulnerable are doing the heavy lifting to fix a problem that leaves wealthy households relatively unscathed. They can't wait for the May budget. They need help now.
