ACT Police ask for assistance in alleged road rage incident in Belconnen

ACT Policing are urging anyone who witnessed an alleged road rage incident in Belconnen on Sunday to come forward.
At around 12:15pm on Sunday March 5, police received a report of an altercation between the driver of a grey Hyundai i30 and the driver of a black Ford Falcon station wagon.
The first incident between the vehicles allegedly occurred at the intersection of William Hovell Drive and Coulter Drive, Molonglo Valley and then again at the intersection of Belconnen Way and Coulter Drive.
Both drivers then drove to a nearby police station.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or may have dash-camera footage of them.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7369215.
