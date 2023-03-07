The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Peter Martin | RBA interest rate hikes could end by September, just like Philip Lowe's term

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tuesday's tenth successive Reserve Bank interest rate hike is the culmination of a process that has added $1,080 to the monthly cost of payments on a $600,000 variable mortgage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.