The buttons, the turns, the tyres and the walls. Cameron Hill has a plan for all of them when he makes his full-time V8 Supercars debut in Newcastle on Friday.
It's the moment he's been waiting for since he was a kid tearing up dirt tracks in his go-kart, so he knows precisely which button to press to shoot water into his mouth to stay hydrated.
The unforgiving walls of the Newcastle circuit? Yeah, they're tough to avoid but it's part of the challenge.
The one thing Hill's still trying to master on the eve of becoming the first solo Supercars driver from Canberra in almost 20 years? Breathing.
"I know it sounds silly," Hill grins. "But I noticed it last year. You've got to control your breath even when there's so much going on in the car. I'm sure I didn't do it well last year and that's why I got a migraine.
"So that's something I'm trying to stay on top of it. I'm excited and everything's falling into place to get this opportunity. But just remember to breathe."
Hill will achieve his childhood dream in the Supercars opening round this weekend, starting with a practice session on Friday in his Matt Stone Racing Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro.
He's the first Canberra driver to have a regular seat in Australia's premier motorsport category since Dale Brede in 2004.
But the journey wasn't easy, or cheap, and along the way he considered walking away all together when it appeared impossible.
Hill made his Supercars debut as a co-driver at Bathurst last year and impressed with his talent, but even then he felt it was too hard to kick doors down to get a regular spot.
In stepped team director Ben Gathercole, the former triathlon coach and Brumbies team manager, to make sure Hill didn't give up on the potential Gathercole knew he had.
Together they plotted a path and within months Matt Stone Racing had opened the door.
The final piece of the puzzle was the major backing of a sponsor. When Supaglass came to the table, Hill could see the twists and turns had been worth it.
"I'm pretty pumped. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of nerves to be having my first race on what's a pretty daunting racetrack. But I'm going to soak in everything," Hill said.
"The opportunity I got last year [at Bathurst] gave me the chance to show that I deserved a spot on the grid. Now I sort of feel like all the work I've put in over the past five or 10 years has been towards this moment.
"And now it's here."
The biggest challenge will be adjusting to the step up.
The races are longer, the cars are faster and the intensity is incomparable to the Super2 races Hill was doing last year.
He's in a brand new Camaro, which is replacing the Commodore.
He's had plenty of practice at his team's Queensland base, but in total he's done about 200 laps and a maximum of about 20 at a time.
This weekend he'll be behind the wheel for two 95-lap, 250 kilometre races.
"I really don't have any expectations going into Newcastle," Hill said.
"It's about getting out there, soaking it all in and learning. Hopefully keeping the car straight, as well.
"And as the year goes on and I get some more runs under the belt, and time in the seat, I really hope I can start pushing to some top-10 finishes.
"I know what to expect. It's going to be physically and mentally challenging. Fingers crossed the car's still shiny at the end."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
