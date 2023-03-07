The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'The quality is there': Canberra Racing Club Darren Pearce brushes aside Canbera Cup concerns

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Racing Club chief executive Darren Pearce has defended the nominations for Monday's Canberra Cup. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Racing Club chief executive Darren Pearce has brushed aside concerns over the depth and quality of Monday's Canberra Cup field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.