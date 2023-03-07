The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Latest Closing the Gap data finds some measures are going backwards

MS
By Michelle Slater
March 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A number of key Closing the Gap targets are off track - including targets to reduce suicide rates of First Nations people - according to the latest Productivity Commission data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.