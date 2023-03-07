Latest Closing the Gap data finds some measures are going backwards

A number of key Closing the Gap targets are off track - including targets to reduce suicide rates of First Nations people - according to the latest Productivity Commission data.
The data is looking at the progress in Closing the Gap, a set of priorities to improve the lives of First Nations people.
But it found that gap is not closing fast enough and on some measures it is going backwards.
The data also comes as legislation to hold the Voice to Parliament is being debated this week in the House of Representatives.
It found targets to reduce the numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dying by suicide was not on track but was worsening.
The report also found targets to improve healthy birthweights for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander babies by 2031 was improving, but not on track.
Other targets that were improving - but not on track - related to the levels of year 12 and tertiary levels completions, as well as youth employment rates.
It found the numbers of people living overcrowded conditions, or the percentage of sea that was being covered by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people was also improving - but not on track.
However, the data showed some encouraging increases in employment targets for people aged between 25 to 64 as well as land mass subject to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's legal rights or interests.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the gap was not closing fast enough and some people were "frustrated" by this lack of progress.
Ms Burney pointed to a Closing the Gap Implementation Plan which was launched last month which set out how to achieve these targets and priority reforms.
"It is particularly disappointing to see the target for healthy birthweights for babies has gone from being on track to not on track," Ms Burney said
"More of the same isn't good enough. We need to do things differently by working in partnership with communities to get better results."
Ms Burney said the Albanese government would continue to work the Coalition of Peaks and state and territory governments to address these results.
She said eventually a Voice to Parliament would eventually a Voice would also help to address these issues.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
