Although it is possibly not a widely recognised saying in English, there is a great proverb in Laos that "he who walks behind an elephant may feel very secure, but he is likely to get splattered with elephant dung". And I feel this statement is pertinent to the course that Champi, in Kingston, is charting. In launching their first restaurant at the start of 2022, owners Bianca Fong and Aiden Xindavong have pushed the elephant aside and are travelling down a road where the food is truly authentic and brave. They don't quite know where this path will take them, but it's going to take them somewhere.
The room is deceptive. We think we are walking into a world of bamboo, red brick and copper, but the clever use of three-dimensional wallpaper has tricked us and the lovely polished concrete floor and large copper-coloured down lights project a mood which is a little bit bamboo forest, a little bit Canberra Brickworks.
We slip into a Beer Laos ($11.50) and a glass of Triennes rose ($16) from Provence just as an old friend walks in the door and asks if I'm reviewing tonight. Of course I am, but this is not the sort of restaurant that has the photos (from the slimmer days) of reviewers on the staff noticeboard. They probably don't even have a staff noticeboard. This is a husband-and-wife team that work their restaurant in addition to their public sector day jobs, simply because they have this talent for producing excellent food from their home country and they want to spread the love. And they spread it very well.
Dancing chilli squid ($20.90) comes with a "spicy 2" rating that could easily mean PG. Loaded with crispy basil, caramelised chilli, garlic and ginger shards, it is tucked nicely into a cup of roti bread, and the fact that my companion keeps taking swigs from my beer glass suggests that it's possibly more of an MA dish. But I think she's being a bit soft - I love it.
Tuna tartare ($21.90) comes with pickled cucumber, chilli jam and sesame crackers. There is a snap, crackle and pop to this dish. Interesting side fact - Rice Bubbles first used these characters in 1933, which was likely around the time Aiden's grandmother was perfecting these recipes. But I suspect she was more concerned with authenticity than commercial success.
The pork neck salad ($26.90) has slivers of green mango, Vietnamese mint and finely ground roasted rice, which give a crunch to the succulently marinated pork. Spice levels are turned up here too, but the addition of coconut rice ($6) is a lovely foil and our tummies are swelling like a bronzed buddha.
The portion sizes are generous at Champi. At this point, we would love another glass of wine, but a large party of Kingston natives has landed next to us, and the service is under pressure. It takes a good 10 minutes for anyone to come to us and the noise levels also hit Mount Bia-like levels.
We track down a waitress to assist and she politely informs us that "the iPad is busy" which is a reference to the fact that all orders are placed through an iPad and at this point, you guessed it, it's being used. There are, of course, a few solutions to this problem. The large table next to us appears to be the local chapter of the dietary requirements association and they have thrown a massive gluten, chilli and meat free spanner into the service of the restaurant. Not their fault, and they look like upstanding tax-paying individuals, but Champi needs to sort this issue and if they can, keep an eye out for some high-scoring reviews in the near future.
Chu Chee curry of crispy soft shell crab ($33.90) comes from the same family as the Thai red curry genre, but uses more coconut milk and toasted coconut flakes. The flavours are intense and bursting with savoury, sweet and salty fish sauce character, enhanced by a citrus hit from the adorning thinly sliced makrut lime leaves. I just can't get enough of this dish and it hurts that we have to leave a few spoonfuls on the plate. My old friend in the corner gives me a look that says "What do you think?" as she finishes her mains. But she already knows what I think; this food is exceptional.
Icecream ($18.90) comes to us in both the coconut and lychee and the salted mango flavours, and even considering the current rates of inflation, we would expect more cream than ice at that price.
In chatting with the owner Bianca towards the end, it's wonderful to see young restaurateurs putting their work into creating an excellent product, despite the odd mistake here and there. If they can fine tune a few elements along the way, Canberra may just have its own version of Longrain or Chin Chin in Kingston.
Address: 17 Kennedy St, Kingston
Phone: 51048988
Website: champi.com.au
Hours: Lunch, Tuesday to Saturday, noon-2pm; dinner, Tuesday to Sunday, 5.30-9.30pm
Chef: Aiden Xindavong
Dietary: Certain dishes can be adjusted
Noise: Yes, it's noisy when it's full
Score: 13.5/20
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.