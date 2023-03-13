We track down a waitress to assist and she politely informs us that "the iPad is busy" which is a reference to the fact that all orders are placed through an iPad and at this point, you guessed it, it's being used. There are, of course, a few solutions to this problem. The large table next to us appears to be the local chapter of the dietary requirements association and they have thrown a massive gluten, chilli and meat free spanner into the service of the restaurant. Not their fault, and they look like upstanding tax-paying individuals, but Champi needs to sort this issue and if they can, keep an eye out for some high-scoring reviews in the near future.