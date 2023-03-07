The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies props Rhys van Nek and Blake Schoupp forging close bond on and off the field

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young props Rhys van Nek and Blake Schoupp have devloped a close bond since joining the ACT Brumbies in the off-season. Picture by Karleen Minney

Rhys van Nek didn't quite know what to expect when he moved to Canberra late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.