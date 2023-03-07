Rhys van Nek didn't quite know what to expect when he moved to Canberra late last year.
Having departed the Melbourne Rebels, the 23-year-old was eager to find a friendly face at the ACT Brumbies as quickly as possible.
Even he didn't realise how fast he would connect with one of his new teammates.
"It makes a massive difference when you move somewhere if you're able to bond with guys," van Nek said.
"My first day here, me and Blake (Schoupp) went and had a coffee. We did similar jobs, I was a teacher's aide, he was a teacher's aide. He's now a fully qualified teacher, I'm doing my teaching degree.
"We were working with low socio-economic kids, being able to be big brothers to them. We're on literally the exact same path. Now we're both here, we're gelling really well."
Fast forward six months and van Nek and Schoupp are virtually inseparable. Throw in fellow prop Tom Ross and the trio are known as the 'wombats'.
"For obvious reasons," van Nek quips.
"Whether we're playing cricket in the gym, hanging out, we just always happen to be together. Even when it's not planned, we end up together. It just happens."
The group formed an instant bond and have supported each other through an eventful start to the Super Rugby season.
Schoupp made his debut in the round one win over the Waratahs while van Nek has played off the bench in the first two weekends.
That is set to change on Saturday night after captain Allan Alaalatoa was ruled out of the Brumbies first home game this season with a concussion.
Van Nek was superb in replacing his skipper last weekend but he's preparing for a new challenge against the Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium.
"They're pretty big shoes to fill," he said. "Al's unreal, hopefully he's feeling well, he'll go through his protocols. They're big shoes (for me) to fill."
Van Nek grew up in Queensland and originally dreamed of playing for the Reds. The opportunity did not present itself and he eventually made his Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne Rebels in 2021.
He shifted to Canberra in the off-season and hasn't looked back. He was quickly promoted to the top squad and he's determined to show the Reds what they are missing out on.
"It's definitely one I've circled," van Nek said. "Being from Ipswich, just south of Brissy, growing up watching the Reds, that's where I wanted to be.
"As a rugby player, the Brumbies [play] my style of rugby. The guys around here are my type of guys.
"I'm looking forward to playing against a couple of my old teammates, hopefully Seru Uru and Richie Asiata (play). I won a premiership with them in club rugby up there so it will be good to go up against them."
