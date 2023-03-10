Perhaps this wasn't the best week for me to roll back into work, what with International Women's Day right in the middle of it.
It's a day that's always irked me. We roll out the platitudes, bake cupcakes, drag ourselves to networking breakfasts (how are they even a thing?), hear stories of women doing supposedly miraculous things when all they're actually doing is their job.
We define women in ridiculous ways. No longer is a rugby league player or a plumber, for example, just that, she's a mother too, which somehow makes the fact she actually holds down a job (albeit in a "traditional" male space, the male author might suggest), even more fantastical.
Years ago The Canberra Times published a special liftout to mark the day. It was called Femme, not to be confused with a sanitary product. I was proud to be editor of it for most of its run. I strived to fill it with profiles and stories of interesting Canberran women, for there were so many stories to tell. I commissioned pieces from prominent local women, got teenagers to tell their stories, I once even put my own daughter, who must have been five or six at the time, on the cover, because even then she inspired me to be a better mother, a better woman. For me the whole point of the liftout was to inspire readers to be better, to do better, in the good fight. The irony that most of the advertising in Femme was for beauty clinics, weight loss centres and plastic surgeons was never lost on me.
All that said, I've always wondered whether The Canberra Times should reinstate the "women's pages". Back in the day, our esteemed newspaper ran a section called "Three pages for women", we're talking mid 1960s here. One of my favourite stories which was published on Wednesday, April 6, 1966, (and no, I was not there on the day, rather I've done a deep dive on Trove) was a piece about how Zara Holt, wife of then prime minister Harold, was an avid home DIY decorator.
"Every woman knows what she likes and she will keep trying ideas until she gets exactly what she wants," Mrs Holt explained. Good life advice really, for all sorts of things.
So, inspired by Zara, I might launch a campaign to bring back "Three pages for women". I'm happy to admit I might slip in the occasional recipe, for even now, it's women who are mainly responsible for getting dinner on the table. But wouldn't it be great to have space where we could address the issues of the day and how they might affect women? Where we could campaign against things such as domestic violence and sexual assault, for fair education and pay equality. Where we could talk about things women were talking about.
It might come as a surprise (or not) that about 60 per cent of Canberra Times subscribers are men, for overall readers it's about 55 per cent men. Our Facebook audience is predominantly women, at 60-40. Does that need to change?
What kind of stories would draw more women to our pages, our website, and keep them reading? I'd be fascinated to know what it is you want to read about.
I found an interesting discussion about "Australian Women and Journalism since 1850" at womenaustralia.info.
I loved the idea that journalism once carried a certain stigma as a profession for women, "an assumption of loose morals" and "the peak of a woman's journalistic career was her arrival at 'the pleasant eminence of the home, or the children's, or the woman's department' ..." After all this time here, perhaps I have not yet reached my peak.
On November 17, 1950, we reported on a women's meeting held at Albert Hall where "Mrs G. Fisher" (her name was actually Rosamond, she was the wife of then Archbishop of Canterbury Geoffrey Fisher) who was the president of the Mothers' Union. Albert Hall was packed, Pattie Menzies, the prime minister's wife was there, alongside other dignitaries.
While it was all a bit churchy, there was a lot about raising your families according to the will of God, Mrs Fisher had this to say: "Women are just as concerned with politics, economics and social questions, as are men. Local, national and world decisions have repercussions on the home and family life.
"Every page of the newspaper is a woman's page."
Here's to that.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
