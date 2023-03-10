Years ago The Canberra Times published a special liftout to mark the day. It was called Femme, not to be confused with a sanitary product. I was proud to be editor of it for most of its run. I strived to fill it with profiles and stories of interesting Canberran women, for there were so many stories to tell. I commissioned pieces from prominent local women, got teenagers to tell their stories, I once even put my own daughter, who must have been five or six at the time, on the cover, because even then she inspired me to be a better mother, a better woman. For me the whole point of the liftout was to inspire readers to be better, to do better, in the good fight. The irony that most of the advertising in Femme was for beauty clinics, weight loss centres and plastic surgeons was never lost on me.