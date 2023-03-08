The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

'Statistically, the higher chance of selling': Canberra's clearance rate records largest annual drop

By Sara Garrity
March 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberras preliminary clearance rate in February reached a median of 58.2 per cent over the month.

Canberra's auction clearance rate reached the highest level since October 2022 in February but recorded the largest annual drop of all capital cities, data reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.