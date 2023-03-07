Work on the major upgrade of the Kippax shopping centre is to start soon, the ACT government has announced.
"Construction is expected to kick off in May this year," the minister for transport and city services Chris Steel said.
"Improvements will include making Kippax a better place for businesses and residents."
The work on Kippax will be on its western side, along Hardwick Crescent between Luke Street at the petrol station.
The plan is to have wider verges, new crossings for pedestrians, as well as more greenery.
The wider area around Kippax is set for much change.
In November, it emerged that a developer wanted to build apartments next to the Kippax shops. A five-storey building was proposed with 76 apartments, plus commercial units on the ground floor.
The ACT government billed it as the biggest upgrade to suburban facilities in the capital's history.
Work would include replacing three timber bridges at the Umbagong District Park at a cost of .$3.8 million. The bridges have been closed since April 2021.
A playground and park in the inner north will cost $2.6 million.
"These upgrades will support jobs and business, and encourage Canberrans to shop locally by improving public spaces and building vibrant local hubs," Mr Steel said.
The centres to be upgraded included Kaleen's Gwydir Square, with new toilets, more carparks, better landscaping, seating and a shade at the playground.
Duffy would have new toilets, better landscaping, a new playground and bike track.
At Campbell, work has already started but been severely slowed by the rains of recent months.
Construction that was meant to be finished already will now stretch into April and perhaps beyond.
"The project has been impacted by ongoing rainfall experienced last year, unexpected site conditions found upon commencement of excavation and utility approval processes," a spokesperson said.
"Our teams are working as quickly as possible to finalise the build, so residents and businesses can get back to enjoying their newly upgraded local shops."
Shopkeepers are unhappy with the work outside their businesses. One said trade was so badly hit that he should get compensation.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.