Champions. M. 124 minutes. 3/5 stars.
A grouchy guy with previous success in his chosen sport is court-ordered to coach an amateur team in a film called Champions?
No, we're not talking about the Mighty Ducks, though you'd be forgiven for being confused.
This Champions is the remake of Spanish film Campeones, and rather than ice hockey, our crew plays basketball.
Woody Harrelson (back to basketball after White Men Can't Jump) plays Marcus Marakovich, an assistant coach who was recently fired from his mid-tier Des Moines, Iowa team for pushing the head coach - played by Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson - to the ground during a courtside time-out disagreement.
Marakovich runs into a police car while driving drunk after his termination and ensuring viral notoriety, and opts to do 90 days of community service coaching a team of intellectually disabled players at the local community centre rather than head to the slammer - but he is far from thrilled with the arrangement.
The coach is very ignorant coming into the role. He uses the hugely inappropriate and insulting 'r' word - though, thankfully, only once and not in the presence of any of the players - and has little patience for his team's differing approaches to the game and life.
The team is made up of actors with a range of intellectual disabilities, from Down Syndrome to traumatic brain injuries and everything in between.
What is refreshing and wonderful is that these characters are shown to have full lives, with independence, relationships, cheeky senses of humour and fierce loyalty.
Too often we've seen people with disabilities portrayed with a narrow focus - often their disability is the only character development they're given.
They're usually the child/sibling of the main, able-bodied character and often they're either saints or an exhausting burden.
That's certainly not the case here.
Marakovich particularly bonds with Johnny (Kevin Iannucci), who hopes to move into a group home with some of his teammates and loves his job at an animal shelter.
Then there's gun player Benny (James Day Keith), who lives independently and holds down a job working in the kitchen at a restaurant - even if his boss is a massive jerk.
Showtime (Bradley Edens) has studied the post-score celebrations of all the big NBA players and is ready to pull them out at a moments notice, while Cody (Ashton Gunning) sinks every three-pointer he attempts.
Scene-stealer Cosentino (Madison Devlin) brings some spunk to the proceedings, along with the odd boogie board and ski set just in case.
Absolutely nothing unexpected happens in this whole film, which in itself is not unexpected. These types of films have a formula, and Champions never strays from it.
But it's still filled with plenty of heart and giggles. There are perhaps a few more crude jokes than you would think in such a family-friendly film, but it is directed by Bobby Farrelly of Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Shallow Hal fame.
Also co-starring in the film are Cheech Marin, as the manager of the rec centre, and Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Johnny's older sister/Marakovich's friend with benefits/the team driver. Olson is particularly good in her role, and adds a bit of extra spark to the film.
Stick around during the start of the credits for a special dance/celebration montage to the sounds of the Beastie Boys.
