A man has admitted to stabbing his ex-partner's friend in the back with a hunting knife while the victim was sleeping.
He also sent a text message saying the friend was "a dead man walking" before the attack.
Adrian Richard Rand, of Belconnen, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
The 37 year old pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly or intentionally inflicting actual bodily harm, and threatening to kill. The offender had previously pleaded not guilty and sought to contest the charges.
The court previously heard Rand, a self-employed roof repairer, was "significantly motivated to fight this charge" with a self-defence argument.
Rand is accused of stabbing a friend of his ex-partner in the back in July last year.
Agreed facts are yet to be tendered to the court but police previously claimed Rand had sent the woman a text which said: "F--- you you f---ing s--- just wait you c---".
He is also said to have sent her a message saying the friend was a "dead man walking".
Rand then allegedly walked into the bedroom of the woman's home with a black-handled hunting or Bowie knife approximately 6cm in length, and stabbed the male friend, who was fully clothed and sleeping, in his spine before throwing him to the ground.
The victim had two stab wounds, one approximately 4.5cm deep and another 3cm deep, and was later taken to Canberra Hospital.
He required 16 stitches in his back before being released.
Police documents claim officers negotiated with Rand for two hours in his unit before he surrendered, was arrested and charged with the crimes several days later.
In court, Justice David Mossop ordered a pre-sentence report to be completed ahead of Rand's sentencing.
The case is set to appear before a registrar on Thursday to determine when the man will be sentenced. Rand is not required to attend if legally represented.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
