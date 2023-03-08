The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

There will be no Burns Club all you can eat buffet at the Belconnen Magpies Golf Club

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 8 2023 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burns Club president Athol Chalmers at the Star Buffet at the club's Kambah location. Picture by Jamila Toderas

There'll be no Star Buffet at the Burns Club's new venture in Belco.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.