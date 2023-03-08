There'll be no Star Buffet at the Burns Club's new venture in Belco.
But there will be a great parmi, fish and chips or steak.
Since it was revealed that the Burns Club had purchased the Belconnen Magpies Golf Club, the question on everyone's lips has been, "Will it include an all-you-can eat buffet?".
The Star Buffet in the Burns Club in Kambah has been super-popular, with up to 4000 people a week dining there.
Burns Club president Athol Chalmers said the new venture in Belconnen would be called the Burns Golf Club Belconnen and would start taking patrons from April 3.
But there will be no Star Buffet at the Belco club.
"The main reason is the size of the venue, it's quite small," Mr Chalmers said.
"To run a thing like the Star Buffet, you need it to take hundreds. We did talk to Star Buffet but they weren't interested and said, 'It's far too small at this point'.
"We'll just be having just our own in-house food offering, the traditional bistro meals."
Mr Chalmers said as many as 3000 to 4000 people a week could dine at the Star Buffet.
The Burns Club in Kambah is big enough for the Star Buffet to seat 700 at a sitting while the Belconnen venue could only seat 30 to 40 people at a time.
So, no all-you-can-eat.
"A lot of people have been asking me that and for very good reason, obviously," Mr Chalmers said.
"It brings a lot of people into the club."
And the transition from Belconnen Magpies Golf Club to the Burns Golf Club Belconnen was continuing apace.
"We take the keys from the 3rd of April," Mr Chalmers said.
"We're really excited about the whole thing. People can go in now for a meal, but from the third of April, it will be with us."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
