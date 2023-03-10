Prepare and research to make the most of your new puppy

Welcoming a new puppy into your household can be an exciting time.
But it's also an important decision to bring a puppy into your life, and so you need to make sure that you can fully commit to the lifelong responsibilities of caring for a dog.
If you've made the decision to open your heart and home to a new puppy, there are a few things you should consider to make sure that your home is set up in the best possible way.
The most important thing you can do is be prepared.
Reading up-to-date books and online resources (from a reliable source) is a good start (like the RSPCA Knowledgebase!).
You can also seek advice from people with experience and expertise in animal health and welfare (such as your veterinarian).
This is a great way to understand what animal is best for you, their long-term needs, and potential health issues that your puppy might have (eg specific breed-related health problems).
Once you've done your research, you need to prepare your home for your new puppy. Set up a living space where your puppy can safely stay while they get used to their new environment.
Check the area to make sure there isn't anything dangerous (eg. electrical cords, sharp objects, chemicals and medication) that they might access by accident.
Give them toys, and opportunities to express natural behaviours and engage in different physically and mentally stimulating activities.
Create a comfortable and easily accessible sleeping area where your puppy can sleep and rest. Give them soft bedding, and make sure they will be cosy and dry, and not too hot or cold.
Socialising your puppy is crucial.
This means getting your pup used to people and other dogs, and also making sure that they have lots of different and positive experiences that will help them grow into happy and confident adults.
This should be started while your dog is still a puppy (between approximately 2.5 to 14 weeks of age is what's called the 'critical socialisation period' for dogs).
Remember to provide plenty of opportunities for socialisation and exposure to different environments, and if you can, enrol your puppy in puppy school classes that use reward-based training.
Don't forget to make time for playing with your pup.
Play time is not just for fun - did you know that providing your puppy with opportunities to engage in different types of play, individually, with other animals, and with people, will help develop motor, social and problem-solving skills, and strengthen bonds?
When you're ready to start walks, remember, safety first. Before taking your pup for their first walk, ensure they are comfortable and familiar with their collar/harness and leash - this may take some time.
Once they are all set up and ready to go, start by taking your puppy on slow, short walks.
While your puppy is growing, it's important to avoid over-exercising and overexertion (over-exercising puppies can affect bone and muscle development).
Remember to give your puppy some time for sniffing plants, posts, and other things along the way, as this is a very important natural behaviour that they need to engage in and that they really enjoy.
It's important that all their routine vaccinations are completed before going to public places like the park, to reduce their risk of catching preventable infectious diseases through contact with other dogs or a contaminated environment.
It's a good idea to check with your veterinarian when your puppy will be fully vaccinated and when it's safe to visit public places with them.
With these tips and a little preparation, you and your new puppy are on the right track for a healthy and happy life together.
