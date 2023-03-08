The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra United launches bid to overturn APL points deduction penalty

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Heyman has four games to score six goals to reach her 100-goal target. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich is adamant his team can be a title contender this season despite a controversial points-deduction hanging over their heads as they fight for a top-four spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.