Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni are set to step aside for a pair of returning Wallabies despite leading the ACT Brumbies to an unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season.
Nic White and Noah Lolesio are expected to be named in the starting side on Thursday when coach Stephen Larkham unveils his side for Saturday's home opener against the Queensland Reds at Canberra Stadium.
It's a key change in a largely settled squad, with Tom Ross set to come into the 23 for injured skipper Allan Alaalatoa and Connal McInerney due to return if he clears the final stages of concussion protocols.
Lonergan and Debreczeni have been superb in leading the Brumbies past the NSW Waratahs and Auckland Blues to start the season as Larkham has eased his Wallabies into the fold.
While they are set to start on the bench this weekend, results over the past two weeks suggest they will continue to play a crucial role in the outcome of the match.
Last Sunday's win over the Blues wasn't determined until the 82nd minute and a host of games have come down to the wire.
"Nowadays the end of the game is just as important as the start," Lonergan said. "So many of the games are close, I'm sure it will be this weekend. Whatever role I have to play, it's a really important one."
Larkham didn't hesitate to turn to Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni for the opening weeks of the team's Super Rugby campaign.
With star halves White and Lolesio sitting out the preseason trials and still working their way to full fitness, the coach devised a plan.
Lonergan and Debreczeni were tasked with setting the foundation and helping the Brumbies make a winning start to the season.
The pair have fulfilled their role with perfection, performing even better than many outside observers had anticipated.
It's a luxury few coaches have to play with, two experienced halves capable of stepping up and enjoying immediate success while Larkham eased his Wallabies into the fold.
So as White and Lolesio regained their fitness, Lonergan and Debreczeni went about their work, helping the Brumbies to the best possible start.
"Jack's one of the best 10s I've played with," Lonergan said. "He's so calm, his kicking game's brilliant, his calling's really good as well.
"I've really been enjoying playing alongside him, getting two trials earlier in the year and a couple last year as well. That went well for us to build that combination before the first couple of rounds.
"We've worked pretty well together, we're both on the same page most of the time. We've played a lot of minutes together and I've really been enjoying it."
While the NSW Waratahs will always remain the Brumbies' traditional rivals, the Reds have emerged as their biggest challengers for Australian supremacy.
The teams have played a number of classic matches and split their two Super Rugby AU grand finals in 2020 and 2021.
The Reds were the last Australian team to beat the Brumbies in Canberra, a 40-38 thriller in 2021, before the hosts turned the tables last season.
The one-on-one battles across the park will be intense, Lonergan set to go head to head with Tate McDermott. There is no doubt Wallabies coach Eddie Jones will be watching closely.
The ACT scrumhalf said his side knows what to expect on Saturday night, the challenge is neutralising their attacking threats.
"Tate and I have two different styles of play, so it will be good to see how we go," Lonergan said.
"Their whole game is build around off the cuff play, they've got some individuals with great talent. If we stick to our systems, slow their breakdown a little bit, I think we'll go a long way to nullifying that."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
