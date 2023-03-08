The withholding of key information about the Garran Surge Centre during COVID saw ACT residents treated as fragile or "ning-nongs" who lacked the ability to comprehend honest analysis ("Was the surge centre a white elephant?", March 7).
When will not just the health services directorate, but also the planning bureaucracy, put the concept of transparency and the public interest, rather than political and internal administrative coverups, at the top of their charters of service?
Unfortunately, the release, rushed handling and inadequate content of the last round of ACT planning reform documentation and consultation processes led to public experiences that further illustrate why "taxpayers should not be treated as three years olds by a paternalistic bureaucracy which all too frequently withholds information and obfuscates".
Collective ministerial leadership needs to turn this ship around pronto.
The proposed acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines, "the largest defence deal in Australia's history", has been described as Australia's "moonshot" moment.
Even those with the reddest of necks do not contemplate an unprovoked attack on China. The subs are to make up part of the deterrent force, to improve our security. But will this very expensive deal really improve our security?
A problem with deterrence as a means to security is its transient, self-defeating nature. Breakthroughs such as the hydrogen bomb, or the satellites that can guide an unstoppable missile to within yards of its target, making bombers obsolete, have proved to be only temporary advantages.
When inevitably the nation seen as a threat also acquires the new invention, and even makes a new military breakthrough of its own (China's new ability to damage satellites comes to mind), the technological advantage disappears.
Technological advances are not so much a breakthrough as another step along the road to escalation.
Sitting down to discuss mutual security would be to the advantage of all nations - autocracies and democracies alike. It would certainly seem the more sapient course.
Ultimately there may be no alternative to such a concord if destruction on a global scale is to be avoided.
As I follow the testimony of public servants addressing the Robodebt Royal Commission, I'm bemused by the oft repeated excuse they were only responsible for implementing robodebt, not for designing it or deciding whether it was lawful.
Surely to implement something you would still have to know what powers and authority you had to act - the legal basis of your actions. The "not responsible" excuse just does not wash and I hope those using it are given short shrift when it comes to the Royal Commissioner's final findings.
The Albanese government initially said only a very small number of Australians with superannuation balances over $3 million would be affected by the proposed changes to superannuation tax concessions.
Now it is conceding that up to one in 10 people could be affected over the time since the sum is not indexed.
Dr Chalmers needs to explain what is proposed in much greater detail and to tell us how the changes will affect people when they retire.
Bill Stefaniak (Letters, March 8) says the government has introduced a $3 million "cap" on superannuation and asks why there's no limit on defined benefit schemes.
There's no cap, $3 million or otherwise.
The fire hose of public money into accumulation schemes is greatest for high income earners with large balances. Low tax on contributions: low tax on earnings: no tax on earnings in the withdrawal phase gives only a dribble to low income people with small balances.
The government has turned down the water pressure a bit once your balance reaches $3 million. The public money isn't turned off, just down a bit. And your balance can go as high as ever.
Bill Stefaniak (Letters, May 8) overlooks the Turnbull-era changes to superannuation. When in the withdrawal phase, income paid from a person's combined super balances valued in excess of $1.6 million (indexed) is subject to standard income tax rates.
The deemed value of defined benefit schemes, such as the CSS, are included in this rule. In fact CSS pensions are always subject to some income tax.
The current debate is about super accounts in "accumulation mode" and money that is simply withdrawn as a tax free lump sum on completion of the tax dodge.
For once I disagree with Bill Stefaniak. Unlike pensions from super funds, CSS recipients pay tax and the Medicare levy. There is no actual cash associated with the pension; it only has a paper value 16 times the amount of the pension. You can't take millions out tax free once you turn 60.
There is no comparison between a defined benefits pension and cash in a superfund.- Dave Roberts, Belconnen
The CSS pension ends when the recipient dies unless they have a spouse who will receive 66 per cent of the previous payment. Payments end when the spouse dies. There is no residual cash value to pass on.
There is actually no comparison between a defined benefits pension and a bucket load of cash in a super fund that can be withdrawn or passed on through your estate.
Your article "ACT businesses call for clear pathway as government pushes gas ban forward" (canberratimes.com.au, March 5) quotes Professor Ken Baldwin saying that bottled hydrogen is an option for some users. It is optimistic to suggest "bottled" hydrogen could be a practical option.
Hydrogen has good energy density by mass compared to LPG, but poor energy density by volume. A 9 kilogram barbecue gas bottle stores around 440 megajoules of energy in a 17 litre vessel under modest pressure.
The Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell car has a 156 litre, very expensive, high-pressure tank capable of storing just 6.6 kg of hydrogen compressed to 700 times atmospheric pressure.
It is not realistic for commercial or light industrial users in Canberra to use bottled hydrogen for inefficient uses such as heat generation. Like the Fyshwick hydrogen filling station, the storage vessels will be expensive, require regular re-certification for safety, and will not store enough hydrogen to be useful for large demands.
Compared to the practical challenges of hydrogen storage, direct use of electricity is almost always an easier route to decarbonising the kinds of applications we encounter in Canberra.
Don Sephton (Letters, February 24) is mistaken in saying "reporting deaths with COVID rather than deaths from COVID is meaningless".
It would be impossible to determine the actual figure of deaths from COVID.
A USA Centers for Disease Control report in 2021 indicated more than 95 per cent of supposed deaths from COVID were people who had co-morbidities. Even the remaining ones were only excluded because the death certificates were inconclusive as to the primary cause of death.
A description of these deaths as "with COVID" would be more accurate.
In Australia, the ABS and the Australian Actuaries try to separate the two categories and come up with quite different results.
There are several possible reasons for this including a previous COVID infection leading to eventual death; delayed deaths from other causes such as respiratory disease; delays in care because of pressures on our health system or fear of attending medical facilities during the pandemic.
Simply stating that these deaths were "from" COVID would be inaccurate.
I was not surprised to learn that a driver who allegedly ran over police was on bail at the time of the alleged offence. That was almost a given knowing the ACT judiciary.
I am angry and disgusted however that the person has been released on bail again.
The circumstances are little different to the tragedy in Melbourne that killed four officers.
At least this time the injuries were not fatal.
But, that said, but two out of the three officers are now living with life changing injuries.
Do you think the Victorian Courts would have granted bail whilst awaiting sentencing?
No wonder the ACT Courts don't want an inquiry.
I have yet to hear an examination of the suicide count attributable to "robodebt". Will people be held to account? Will official action, including at least an apology, be forthcoming?
On Monday I agreed with a letter from Mario Stivala, a rare event (Letters, March 6). While I find it a pleasure to read opinions with which I agree, it is more important to read and consider opinions with which one disagrees.
Apparently the Canberra Racing Club wants more ACT government support. How much more support does this moribund industry want? Isn't $40 million enough?
Sentiments like those expressed by Rod Matthews (Letters, March 8) are the reason I no longer listen to conservatives. Oh, not to mention their destruction of humanity's future.
I thank the Australian Conservation Foundation for their full-page advertisement (canberratimes.com.au, March 8, p.5). I now know what carbon dioxide "emissions" really look like.
Ed Highley (Letters, March 8) wrote that P McCracken should update his reference to the wine preferred by affluent socialists from Chardonnay to pinot grigio. The French version is pinot gris, which is fuller-bodied and fruitier and suited to quite different food.
Communism and capitalism have been in competition for over a century. In 1991, Russia lost. But is China about to win? It has 1.4 billion people and claims to house them all. We, with only 26 million, apparently can't.
It is a well-known fact that some reactionaries like to dole out elaborate parables. But the only thing we can learn from them is that they're the word of reactionaries.
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) says the superannuation balance required to achieve a comfortable retirement at age 67 is $545,000 for a single person or $640,000 for a couple. That suggests that the proposed $3 million threshold is generous.
It's a good thing that radio waves apparently don't affect our brains or bodies since we're immersed in a sea of them day and night.
Bruce Paine (Letters, March 7) wrote "that the ACT is alone in not having even one independent [Legislative Assembly] MP". So what? ACT voters show common sense by shunning ineffective independents who usually follow a single policy platform.
