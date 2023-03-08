The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT bureaucrats need to learn transparency trumps self-interest

By Letters to the Editor
March 9 2023 - 5:30am
There appears to be an anti-democratic culture of secrecy with the ACT public service. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The withholding of key information about the Garran Surge Centre during COVID saw ACT residents treated as fragile or "ning-nongs" who lacked the ability to comprehend honest analysis ("Was the surge centre a white elephant?", March 7).

Local News

