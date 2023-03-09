Carl sounds a warning: "China hate is all too easy to stir up in Australia. Every week, there's another story - and the Australian is even worse. And it's like we're just following the Americans and not thinking for ourselves. Just what is China going to do to Australia anyway? They're already here as investors, trade partners and as settled members of our multicultural society. They are now a military threat of some kind because they've got ships and aircraft and building up trade and development relations in the South Pacific, our supposed turf even though it's always been pretty damned patronising. I am sick and tired of all the war frenzy and totally with other calmer voices like Paul Keating. China's our neighbour. The US is far away. And we've got to find a way get along with them and not follow the Americans into another disastrous war."