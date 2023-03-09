This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The tipping point arrived the other morning. Staring at me was a hairy creature - part Catweasel, part Kramer from Seinfeld.
Was he homeless, this poor man? Dealt the hard cards through life and now destitute? A hapless victim of circumstance who'd fallen through the safety net?
Or was he some kind of eccentric genius? Like Einstein or Gyro Gearloose, too busy unravelling the secrets of time and space to worry about such trivialities as grooming.
Sadly - or fortunately, depending on how you look at it - he was neither. Just me in the bathroom mirror, long overdue for a haircut. I resolved then and there to get to the barber. Haircuts, I vowed, would not be trimmed along with the other discretionary spends falling by the wayside in these inflationary times.
I learned how precious that 20 minutes of maintenance was during the pandemic lockdown. When it finally lifted and I was able to get my hair cut, it felt like liberation. A fresh lightness of being as the dried and split old locks fell to the floor, like the aftermath of a fight between two grey tabbies. In the mirror, a new me, sharp with spirit lifted.
This week I copped the $3 price rise - 10 per cent up from my last visit a couple of months ago - graciously. The saving could be made elsewhere.
Working from home has done away with shirt collars, ties, shoes and long pants. That's meant savings already. No takeaway coffees or bought lunches. No temptation to duck into a menswear store at lunchtime and walk out with yet another overpriced and uncomfortable blue business shirt. Sure, I'm paying the overheads - the electricity and internet - but I can claim some of that back at tax time.
Weekend restaurant outings have been cut back because their prices have risen steeply. The local Thai does chilli basil fried rice and prawn pad kee mao superbly but it's become a rare indulgence where once it was regular.
Visits to the newsagent have changed too. This time last year, we might have walked out with a clutch of Saturday papers and magazines. Nowadays, it's two papers tops and no magazines. (A print tragic, no matter what day it is, I always open the facsimile Canberra Times on the iPad.)
Eating habits in the Echidna household have changed too. Red meat has become a luxury; chicken, fish, eggs or beans provide the protein. The Sunday leg of lamb? A sepia memory. A special treat these days is a spin through Coles rather than Aldi.
There's still a way to go with discretionary spending. The scalpel's headed towards entertainment, specifically those streaming subscriptions which have crept up in price while their use has declined. Once Your Honor is finished, Stan's for the chopping block. Disney also. Netflix better deliver in the next month or so or its days are numbered. Subscription apps on the smartphone too. If they're not used regularly, off they go. I calculate savings of about $50 a month in both those areas.
Cutting back on apps and streaming doesn't trouble me because they're big players but reducing spending in local businesses does. It's in the regions where the first signs of a recession will become apparent as people like me close their wallets. If interest rates keep rising, that seems inevitable.
The barber needn't worry, though.
