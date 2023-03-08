The chance to exact revenge for a grand final defeat and stake a claim for second-tier opportunities will fuel Canberra Croatia's pursuit of silverware to start what looms as a massive year.
Canberra Croatia will take on the Monaro Panthers in a rematch of the National Premier League grand final when they battle for the pre-season Charity Shield at Deakin Stadium on Saturday.
But while the pain of a 2-1 defeat still lingers, there are bigger prizes to play for over the coming months after expressions of interest closed for a new second-tier men's competition.
Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United were the two Canberra teams to nominate for the new Football Australia competition, which is expected to begin in March next year.
Football Austrlaia has to cut the 32 nominations from across Australia into a list of between 10 and 16 teams for a season of between 24 and 36 games.
Clubs will find out if they have progressed to the shortlist in the coming weeks before taking part in a more detailed bid to join the long-heralded second division.
Canberra Croatia captain Michael Grbesa said the chance to join a new competition added excitement to preparations for this year.
"It's been spoken about for so long and nothing has eventuated. Finally something has gotten off the ground and it looks promising," Grbesa said.
"There's a lot of clubs that have rich, rich histories that want to be a part of it and I think it's a great thing for Canberra Croatia. Canberra FC was part of the National Youth League many years ago and won it.
"For me, I'm 36 so my aspirations are well gone. But it gives a great opportunity for younger guys and the club to grow. It's something to definitely get excited about and something we're hopefully accepted into."
Canberra Croatia finished at the top of the Canberra NPL ladder last year, but fell short of grand final glory in the clash with Monaro.
That has added extra motivation to their hopes of dominating all competitions this year, starting with the Charity Shield, then on to the Australia Cup and the NPL campaign.
"That loss is still sitting in the minds of a lot of the boys," Grbesa said.
"At our club, we expect to win any trophy that we play for and it still hurts that we weren't able to be the better team on the night. We'll be using it as motivation to get one back and start the season on a high.
"We've had a few pre-season games, so we're definitely ready for our first competitive match. This one is full on for us, any time there's an opportunity to win some silverware, we take the bull by the horns."
SATURDAY
Women: Canberra Croatia v Canberra Olympic, 1.30pm
Men: Canberra Croatia v Monaro Panthers at 4.30pm. Both games at Deakin Stadium
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
