The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National second tier: Canberra Croatia set sights on licence and grand final revenge

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia captain Matt Grbesa is excited by the chance to win the Charity Shield and national second-tier opportunities. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The chance to exact revenge for a grand final defeat and stake a claim for second-tier opportunities will fuel Canberra Croatia's pursuit of silverware to start what looms as a massive year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.