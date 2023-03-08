The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies flyer Corey Toole breaking the mould for Super Rugby wingers

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies flyer Corey Toole. Picture by James Croucher

Corey Toole watched on as the size of Australian wingers grew progressively bigger and bigger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.