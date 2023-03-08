Corey Toole watched on as the size of Australian wingers grew progressively bigger and bigger.
Led by Marika Koroibete, the general trend was the bigger the better.
At the same time, Toole's body had stopped growing and he started to wonder if he would have the size to play at the highest level.
"[I definitely worried] early on," Toole said. "There's a lot of bigger wingers in Australian rugby but if you look overseas at New Zealand, people like Damian McKenzie and [South African winger Cheslin Kolbe], it gives me a bit of hope that I can play good footy, like guys like that."
Just two weeks into the Super Rugby season and any doubts about Toole's size have been put to rest, the winger one of the ACT Brumbies best.
The 23-year-old has made the transition from sevens to XVs look easy and has turned plenty of heads with his speed and strength.
Toole has broken the mould and could lay the platform for a new generation of fleet-footed wingers.
"He's pretty fast and he's incredibly strong," Brumbies teammate Tom Wright said last week. "We saw him shrug off three defenders, then throw a flick pass, don't underestimate that."
Growing up in Wagga, Toole spent his childhood travelling to the ACT to watch the Brumbies play. This weekend, he will run on to Canberra Stadium for the first time.
Already a host of family and friends have committed to making the nearly three hour trek for Saturday night's clash against the Reds. There he will go toe to toe with giant winger Suliasi Vunivalu.
"It's going to be good, hopefully we can get as many people as we can at the ground," Toole said.
"It was always fun when I was a kid travelling to Canberra to watch the Brumbies. I think there's a few buses coming over, it should be good to have that support from Wagga."
