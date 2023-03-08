Mystery still surrounds the death of the 54-year-old man whose body was discovered on a footpath in Busseau Close, Wanniassa, on Friday.
A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday yet the investigation remains open and enquiries are ongoing.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Bussau Close on Friday between 9am and 1pm.
Those who have information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or post that information to the Crime Stoppers website, quoting reference P2144374.
Police have been doorknocking the neighbourhood and following lines of inquiry since the body was discovered around 12.55pm on Friday.
A major police operation swung into effect on Friday in the quiet Wanniassa cul de sac, with streets blocked off to traffic and large sections of the local area around where the body was found cordoned off as a potential crime scene.
Police are remaining circumspect as to what evidence was recovered from the scene.
