The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A post mortem of the dead man has been held, but police are still trying to piece together what happened on Friday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An officer in personal protective equipment at the Wanniassa incident. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Mystery still surrounds the death of the 54-year-old man whose body was discovered on a footpath in Busseau Close, Wanniassa, on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.