Canberrans, not surprisingly, didn't know what to make of this signature artwork, this so-called high point of our centenary year. Measuring 34 metres from nose to tail, it was, essentially, a many-breasted beast that didn't quite resemble anything. A fish? A parrot? A tortoise, an owl or a whale, perhaps if you squint? And how did it seem so weighed down by those 10 heavy breasts, while simultaneously so graceful and majestic when airborne? Strangely beautiful? Yes. Fantastically absurd? Most definitely. Just the thing to represent the 100th birthday of the national capital, this city of which we were trying to be so damn proud? No. Just ... no.