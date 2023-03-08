Norm Gardner watched with interest as acceptances for Saturday's meeting at Rosehill Gardens were unveiled on Wednesday.
Not because he had a runner nominated and was eager to see if he'd made the final field, but rather to see how many horses accepted for the Magic Night Stakes and Pago Pago Stakes.
The races present the last chance to secure a guaranteed place in next week's Golden Slipper and fall just a day before the Black Opal.
Gardner's filly Miss Ghent is currently equal 24th in the order of entry for Sunday's $200,000 feature, one of eight unraced horses desperate to earn a start in the final 14-horse field for the 50th edition of the race.
Overall, 18 of the 31 runners nominated for the Black Opal have accepted for races at Rosehill.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Gardner is confident Miss Ghent will be competitive if she receives a start on Sunday and he will be watching Saturday's meeting closer than most to see how likely that is.
"Being a local trainer, we've been trying for years to win one," Gardner said. "We ran fifth last year, fourth the year before, we'll keep chipping away. It would be a great boost for a local trainer to win the race.
"Miss Ghent will be competitive. She's a lovely filly, had two soft trials and finished alongside Shelby Sixtysix. She might not be seasoned enough to win it but she'll be competitive if she gets a run.
"Our biggest problem is getting a start. We'll know Saturday afternoon who's going around in the Opal."
Gardner has long had his eye on the 50th edition of the Black Opal and believed he had the perfect horse for the race in his stable.
Miss Begium was a $130,000 yearling who made her first career start in the Group 3 Gimcrack Stakes and claimed a comprehensive victory in the inaugural running of the Clan O'Sullivan in December.
Rather than chasing the cash on offer at the Magic Millions, Gardner opted to give the filly a short break and turn his focus to the Black Opal.
Miss Belgium pulled up sore from trackwork just days before the Black Opal Preview and scans showed surgery was required.
The news was devastating for Gardner, however he's optimistic the filly will return a stronger horse and taste black-type success as a three-year-old.
"She'll be back," he said. "She would've been competitive in the Black Opal.
"I've always said she'll be a much better three-year-old. What she was doing as a two-year-old she was doing on ability. She's nowhere near full maturity, she'll come back a top-class three-year-old."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.