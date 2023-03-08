.
The Autumn Antique and Collectable Fair is at Albert Hall this weekend, organised by the Rotary Club of Murrumbidgee Canberra.
The fair is open Friday (6pm to 9pm), Saturday (10am to 5pm) and Sunday (10am to 4pm).
Entry fees are $10 for adults and $8 for concession. Children aged under 14 have free entry.
There will be 30 stalls selling all kinds of antiques and collectables.
A donation from the fair will be made to the Early Morning Centre in Canberra for the homeless and to Rotary charities.
