With more than 250 beers and ciders, from 45 exhibitors, you'd think that the Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival couldn't get any bigger. But it has.
For the first time the breweries will be joined by some of Australia's best distilleries with premium spirits now part of the package.
On March 18, the festival will take over the grounds of the Mercure Canberra in Braddon, along with the adjoining lawns of Batman and Gooreen Streets, running all day, from 11am until 6pm.
The Canberra Distillery, Ambrosia Distillery Canberra, Billson's, Mr Black Spirits, Three Cuts Gin, Choc Rum Australia and Turner Stillhouse are among the distilleries to join the program.
Local breweries will be represented with Bentspoke Brewing Co, Capital Brewing Co, Cypher Brewing, Ale Mary and others, joining interstate exhibitors such as Sydney Brewery, Better Beer, Stone Dog Meadery, Mountain Goat Beer, Lord Nelson Brewery and 4 Pines Brewing.
Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival organiser Jenny Farrell, said last year's event had been a shot in the arm for Canberra's events and hospitality sector, and with the inclusion of distilleries in the 2023 festival, she expects it to be even more popular with locals and interstate visitors.
"The new-look festival will provide a tremendous showcase for Australia's best brewers and distillers," she said.
"To have such easy access to over 45 craft brewers and continuous entertainment for as little as $33 makes it a perfect day out for both serious lovers of craft beers, cider and spirits, and those who just want to enjoy a fun, vibrant event in a really attractive setting."
Complementing the beverage tastings will be an extensive range of popular food providores operating on the day, offering barbecue dishes, pizza, nachos, burgers and fish and chips.
Festival goers can enjoy great live entertainment from popular local bands Archie and Rubix Dudes, while a local DJ will keep the cool vibes spinning throughout the day.
General admission tickets include entry into the festival plus five drink tokens for tastings. Further tastings and food can be purchased on the day. A portion of the funds raised goes to Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief, a locally based group that provides support for more than 950 cancer patients.
General admission tickets are $33 if purchased prior, or $45 on the day. Under 18s are free and there are activities for children, such as face painting, on the day.
There are also accommodation packages available through the Mercure. The Beer Fest 2023 Time to Celebrate package is available from $292 per night, and includes overnight accommodation at the four-star Mercure Canberra, a four-pack of award-winning Sydney Brewery beers, entry to the festival, and breakfast. (conditions apply). Bookings: 6243 000.
Festival information: canberrabeerfest.com.au. Festival bookings: moshtix.com.au
