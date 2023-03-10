After strapping himself into a new Neal Bates Motorsport-built all-wheel drive Toyota Yaris for the first time, Yass rally driver Jamie Luff couldn't wipe the smile off his face.
"Everything is very different; everything," he said.
Jamie, 25 and his 28-year-old brother and co-driver Brad this week had their first outing on Wednesday in the freshly prepared, latest-specification turbocharged machine at a closed test session in the forest just outside Queanbeyan.
The ACT now produces the fastest rally cars in the country and for around $400k, the sophisticated Yaris is near-guaranteed to propel someone to the front of the national field - provided you can master it.
The Luff's new forest flyer is identical in every way to the highly strung left-hand drive car which Canberra's Lewis Bates used to secure last year's Australian championship title, and the Luff brothers intend to campaign the newly minted machine across the full national championship this season.
It's a big leap from the Subaru production car that they have been competing in over the past few years.
The Yaris, built from the ground up at the Hume workshops of the Bates team, is a bespoke rally thoroughbred in every way, with a myriad of adjustments, and optimised to suit the latest AP4 rally regulations.
"The thing I noticed, just driving it around the streets and out through Queanbeyan [to the test track], was how quick the steering was," Luff said.
"It turns into corners really quickly. And of course, when you get it on gravel, it's a completely different box of frogs."
He admitted that he was so keen to drive the new car he car hardly got a wink of sleep the night before and had to down a few energy drinks in readiness.
"There were so many firsts for me in this car; the first time in a left-hand-drive rally car, first time with a fully sequential gearbox," he said.
"I took it pretty steady on my first lap to get used to the left-hand drive and of course, these cars are not set up to be driven slow so it just understeered everywhere.
"But the faster you drive it it, the better it gets; everything starts to come together so I gave it a good crack after that."
The Yaris weighs about 300kg less than his Subaru, has enormous AP disc brakes, an aggressive anti-lag system to keep the turbocharger spooled up, and he said there was also the mental adjustment of braking so much later for corners, and accelerating earlier.
"I was watching Harry [Bates] in his car and I could see how much later he was braking so that's part of the learning curve ahead for me," Jamie Luff said.
"You can feel how much potential is in the car."
Rallying together since 2018 in a Toyota AE86 Sprinter, then switching to a Subaru Impreza WRX, the Luff brothers have been rapidly gaining pace. Last year they finished an impressive fourth outright in the Victorian round of national championship, and fifth outright - in first production car home - in the Adelaide round.
The next stop is Rally Launceston at the end of this month and the whole Luff family, including his 72-year-old grandfather Don, who started Luff Motors in Yass, will be heading down for the new car's debut.
The field for the season opener will be of the highest quality in years, with Canberra's Lewis Bates beginning his title defence and his older brother, Harry, determined to reclaim it.
Several other Canberra regional drivers will be competing including Jamie Dimmock, also in a Bates-built Yaris, and former ACT champion Trevor Stilling in a BMW M3 rear wheel drive.
