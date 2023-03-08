The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: How to deter pests in your tomato crop and win a hamper from Yates and

By Susan Parsons
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00am
The worm turns in Susan Parsons' Amish paste tomato. Picture by Susan Parsons

The plot holders at O'Connor COGS community garden share plants and produce and advice. Last week we mentioned a Gigantomo tomato grown there and now we have spoken to the couple who sourced the seed. Giovanni and Rosetta Andriolo saw amazing tomatoes growing on a visit to Italy but could not bring seeds home due to Australian customs regulations.

