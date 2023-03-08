Readers may recall that John was growing 123 edible plants in his garden when we visited it last winter. He now reports that he visited the garden of Dr Mark O'Connor about whom I had written and Mark gave him a Saskatoon berry, babaco, casana, American paw paw and Chilean guava plants. John has added a jaboticaba and a Cavendish Williams banana to his garden so now has more than 140 edible species in his garden. His turmeric is "going gang busters" but his ginger was very slow getting out of the ground.