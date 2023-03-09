The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Labor on hunt for Pocock, Lambie support, as $15b national reconstruction fund passes the House

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industry Minister Ed Husic. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government's legislation to set up the landmark $15 billion national reconstruction fund is heading to the Senate where David Pocock and the Jacqui Lambie Network senators are in the frame as Labor hunts for two extra votes of support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.