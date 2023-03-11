Much has changed since Michael Freedman travelled to Canberra for last year's Black Opal Stakes.
The race came in the final weeks of his training partnership with brother Richard, the pair announcing a decision to go their separate ways just days before the two-year-old classic.
The news proved no distraction and favourite Queen Of The Ball ran away with a dominant victory.
Michael hasn't skipped a beat since the break up and continues to pride himself on developing two and three year olds into stakes winners. Just days ago, Communist claimed the Group 1 Randwick Guineas.
While results like that don't justify the decision, they're a timely reminder of what racing is all about.
"It's been a busy year, that's for sure," Freedman said. "A large proportion of my stable is two year olds, both raced and unraced. It's been kind of a rebuild, which takes time, but I'm happy with how things are tracking. The win for Communist on Saturday was a big boost.
"It's a horse I've had a lot of time for over the last 12 months, it's satisfying seeing him reach his full potential."
The trainer will arrive in Canberra on Sunday having fallen just short of black-type success at Rosehill on Saturday.
Freedman sent Blanc De Blanc to the Magic Night Stakes in a bid to snare a late place in next week's Golden Slipper. The filly ran a game second behind Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's Steel City in the Group 3 contest.
The assault on two-year-old stakes races will continue in Canberra on Sunday with Madeira Sunrise to jump from barrier five in the Black Opal.
The filly won her first start in the Listed Lonhro Plate before struggling in the Silver Slipper second-up.
A half-sister to Queen Of The Ball, Freedman has always held a high opinion of Madeira Sunrise and he said it will be a special afternoon if he can go back to back.
"Canberra is somewhat of an old stomping ground for me," he said.
"I was rapt when we won last year. It's a race I've spent a lot of time going to with my father as a young fella. He was always targeting horses he owned at the Black Opal and trained a few trying to win the race so the win [last year] was a sentimental one for me.
"Madeira Sunrise ran below par the other day at Rosehill but she was badly affected by the heat that day. She got worked up and didn't cope with the hot, humid day. Going back to her first-up run, she won a Listed race, so Sunday's a good option for her."
Race programming has seen this year's Black Opal fall just six days before the Golden Slipper, reducing its appeal as a lead in for the Sydney feature.
As a result, a number of potential Black Opal runners lined up at Rosehill in the Pago Pago Stakes and Magic Night Stakes on Saturday.
The Slipper, however, isn't the only Group 1 race for two-year-old horses in the coming months and Freedman is one of many trainers hoping to use the Canberra race as a launchpad for the second half of the autumn carnival.
With the Inglis Sires' and Champagne Stakes to be run at Randwick in April before the Brisbane winter carnival kicks off in May, there are plenty of opportunities for late developing horses to taste black-type success before the season ends.
Freedman said the Black Opal should embrace this status as a key lead in race for the Championships.
"With six days before the Golden Slipper, it's not what you would say is a normal lead up to the Slipper," he said.
"The timing from the Black Opal into the Championships at Randwick makes it a more natural progression and then potentially on to Brisbane."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.