Canberra lawyer Andrew Fraser is on Mastermind again on Friday night after blitzing his first round with his very niche speciality, "Carlton Football Club's post-war premierships".
"All 10 of them," he said, with a smile.
The former journalist and chief of staff at The Canberra Times, now principal of his own firm, Fraser Criminal Law, on Wednesday's episode showed he knew his Blues, getting 13 out of 15 questions right in the speciality round.
He then performed well enough in the general round to progress to the next stage on Friday, at 6pm on SBS, playing for a place in the semi-finals of the quiz show.
Read more:
Fraser's love of Carlton was inherited from his dad, the long-time Member for the ACT Jim Fraser, but it was cemented when Canberra's Alex Jesaulenko went to play for Carlton, and became a club legend.
"He played at Eastlake and then went to Carlton in '67," he said, a junior footballer at the time.
To understand Fraser's passion for the Carlton Football Club, you need to go no further than the logo for his firm Fraser Criminal Law, which has more than a hint of the Blues about it.
Fraser was encouraged to try out for Mastermind by his daughters Charlie, 17, and Stella, 15, with the family always doing the newspaper quizzes every weekend.
"Saturday morning is every paper with every quiz and us and the kids," he said.
"The girls said to me, 'You sit here at home and do them, why don't you have a crack [on the telly]?'. And I thought, 'All right, I will!'."
Fraser is one half of a Canberra power couple - wife Catriona Jackson is in India at the moment as the chief executive of Universities Australia.
The Mastermind episodes were filmed in January at the SBS studios in Willoughby.
"It's good fun. It's a great day out," he said.
"The host [Marc Fennell] is a lovely bloke. He's very funny and very patient."
Fraser, whose nickname is Pipes because he plays the bagpipes, reckons whatever his result on Mastermind, the experience has been worthwhile.
"It does complete a unique trifecta in Australian television, I reckon," he said.
"I've been on Meet The Press in the old job, I went on Bachelorette playing pipes for my son's mate and now I've been on Mastermind, so all networks, all tastes."
"It should be its own particular Logie."
*Mastermind is on SBS at 6pm on Friday.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
