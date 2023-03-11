The Canberra Times
Ian Warden | Fighting sumo-size SUVs with pixie power

March 12 2023 - 5:30am
SUVs are everywhere now, all around pixies like me and my little red transport of delight. Picture Shutterstock

Those of us who drive and prefer to drive petite, exquisite, little motor cars (my car is a VW Up! with not so much horsepower as pixiepower) notice how hulking other motor vehicles have become.

