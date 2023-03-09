The Canberra Day Appeal Giving Day 48-hour fundraising appeal is now on, with more than 110 local charities and community organisations taking part.
Donations can be made via canberraday.org.au The link is here.
Launched by Hands Across Canberra, the Canberra Day Appeal is the region's largest charitable fundraising appeal, and the Giving Day is the final push to help participating charities reach their goals.
Hands Across Canberra CEO Peter Gordon said it was the fourth year running the appeal.
"And it's certainly growing, with 114 charities and community organisations joining this year, up 52 per cent from the 75 we had last year," he said.
"This speaks volumes about what's happening in the community.
"The cost of living and rising interest rates are putting huge pressure on lower socioeconomic households and pushing families and individuals below the poverty line, meaning more people need the assistance of our local charities and community organisations."
Canberrans are being urged to give where they live.
"Canberrans are incredibly generous. We are the nation's largest donators," Mr Gordon said.
"However, most of these funds go to causes outside our region. But people are struggling here in our own backyard. We are asking you to think of Canberra Day as an opportunity to support local causes.
"Together let's make Canberra Day a reason to give where you live."
Every $1 donated will become $2 for the first $5000 raised for charities with matched funding. Every donation over $2 is tax deductible. Donate directly to a cause, or donate to Hands Across Canberra to support the 360 local charities and community organisations in its network.
