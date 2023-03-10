There are 50 years of legend behind Canberra's big racing festival - and what is also arguably Canberra's biggest social event: the day the town gets dressed up.
Day One on Sunday at Thoroughbred Park is the big racing day with the Black Opal Stakes.
Day Two on Monday is billed as family friendly, with racing, including the Canberra Cup, but also music, food, pony rides and all the rest of the stuff that makes up a carnival.
But the Black Opal Stakes is the central event. With prize money of $200,000, it's a big race in the Australian racing calendar.
And even on that first race on April 1, 1973, controversy raged from the moment the race ended.
There had been a minor earthquake a short while before. The jockey placed second reckoned - was absolutely sure, in fact - that he had actually won the tightest of photo finishes.
But not according to the camera judging the finish.
The jockey - Teddy Doon - maintained that the camera must have been knocked out of line by the tremor.
His horse, Wanted Man, had come with a strong charge down the outside against the hot favourite, Rich Reward.
And Teddy Doon was confident - certain - he'd got home first. ''You don't get that sort of thing wrong,'' he said later. ''I'd been riding the Canberra track for years and I thought 'I've won by at least a head'."'
But Rich Reward's number went up. ''I went home that night still in disbelief that I hadn't got the photo,'' the second-place jockey recounted later.
''So I thought 'Bugger this', I grabbed a group of jockeys and we made a representation to the club to bring a Sydney engineer to Canberra to examine the photo-finish equipment that was being used,'' he said.
After examining the camera for three days, Mr Doon maintained until his death in 2011 that the engineer had agreed that the alignment had been altered by the tremor.
Or so legend now has it - and Mr Doon, the jockey (something of a legend himself) died in 2011, so he can no longer assert his case.
Either way, the original result stood. Rich Reward goes down as the winner of that first Black Opal Stakes.
The owner of the second-placed horse never accepted the result either, according to Barbara Joseph, one of the grand figures of Canberra racing who is still training horses at the age of 77, just short of a half century after becoming a licensed trainer.
Mrs Joseph used to have a family butcher shop in Bomballa, and the owner of the second-placed horse - one Mrs Campbell - would come in and talk in an animated fashion about how her horse had been the real winner.
"To the day she went to her grave, she believed she had won," Mrs Joseph says today.
She, by the way, was often known affectionately as "The Baroness of Bomballa".
She remains a strong presence in Canberra racing. The Barbara Joseph Medal will go to the best-performing trainer of the two-day carnival.
The first day of the two-day carnival (when the Black Opal Stakes is run) is also the day of the big hats and the extravagant fashion. Handbags will be prominent. So will cuff links and bow ties.
And even in this, there is competition. Judges will decide the winners of three categories: "Best Dressed", "Millinery" and "Best Suited".
They say they will favour fashion which is "unique" with "wow, authenticity and style".
Some advice from the past, though. Too showy is too vulgar. Keep it classy.
Breakfast radio celebrity Kristen Henry once advised (presumably for ladies) that race day fashion should be all about the subdued colours of winter - like burgundy, black and navy - and less about bright colours, flowers and straw.
"We have such beautiful and unique style and maybe I'm biased but when I go to race days in Melbourne or Randwick, I'm like, 'Canberra women just get it'," she said.
It's worth getting it right. Top prizes are vouchers worth $2500 (for the Best Dressed and Best Suited) and $1000 for best hat.
Day Two of the festival, on the Monday, is billed as a "family day". Along with the racing, including the Canberra Cup, an abundance of activities like face-painting for kids, and food, and music, and pony rides is on the program.
The organisers reckon 12,000 people will go over the two days. "We've come up with a few cool things. There's a real emphasis on connecting with the Canberra community," Robbie Ringland of Canberra Racing Club said.
Barbara Joseph - the Baroness of Bomballa - is excited. She's looking forward to this, 50th event.
"At my age, I still get excited," she says. "I've got a couple of nice chances. I love getting dressed up.
"I love the atmosphere and the races."
And on top of all the other competitions (not least those involving horses), to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the race, The Canberra Times and John McGrath Auto Group are giving readers the chance to win a Kia Stonic valued at $26,287.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
