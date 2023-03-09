Wallabies stars Nic White and Noah Lolesio will return to the ACT Brumbies starting side for Saturday's home opener against the Queensland Reds.
Coach Stephen Larkham has largely stuck to the squad that defeated the NSW Waratahs and Auckland Blues in the first two weeks of the season.
White and Lolesio have been rotated into the No.9 and 10 jumpers, with Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni to be injected off the bench in the second half.
Ollie Sapsford has also been promoted to the starting side, Tamati Tua dropping out of the matchday squad.
That opens up an opportunity for Ben O'Donnell to make his Super Rugby debut and he has been named as a substitute.
READ MORE:
In the only other change to the starting side, Rhys van Nek will play tighthead prop after skipper Allan Alaalatoa suffered a head knock last Sunday. White will captain the side in his absence.
Prop Tom Ross is also set for his first appearance of the season, while hooker Connal McInerney returns to the bench after missing the win over the Blues with a concussion.
The Reds will arrive in Canberra full of confidence after a 71-20 thumping over the Western Force last weekend.
Coach Brad Thorn has named an unchanged starting XV, with Connor Vest making his return from injury on the bench the only change.
1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Rhys van Nek, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White (C), 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright. REPLACEMENTS 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.