Times Past: March 10, 1977

March 10 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on March 10, 1977.

On this day in 1977, Queanbeyan played a part in the tour of Australia and it was the final day of a three day visit to Canberra from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

