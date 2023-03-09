Times Past: March 10, 1977

On this day in 1977, Queanbeyan played a part in the tour of Australia and it was the final day of a three day visit to Canberra from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
There were cheers and clapping from 10,000 people who gathered to see the royals and who were excited to maybe get a chance to meet them.
The Queen is featured on the front page smiling down at the granddaughter of the Mayor of Queanbeyan, who appears to be awed while presenting a posy to Her Royal Highness.
While some queries were being made about the strenuous nature of the tour of Australia, the Queen didn't show an ounce of worry. She looked refreshed and relaxed in a yellow outfit as she and Prince Phillip walked the length of a city block on Crawford Street.
The Queen chatted with people in the crowd while Prince Phillip made quick, witty remarks with the school children on the other side of the roadway. This "meeting the people" was a strong feature of the Australian tour.
The royals began their day in Canberra with the Queen attending a ceremony at Government House, while Prince Phillip went to Canberra Hospital to inspect a body scanner.
They came back together and attended a memorial service at Mount Pleasant before travelling on to Queanbeyan. Once the Queanbeyan visit was over, the Royals boarded their aircraft at the RAAF Base in Fairbairn bound for Brisbane.
The highlight of the three days in Canberra was the huge tri-service parade that was held after the Queen had opened the new Parliament House and the following glittering ball held at the King's Hall that same night.
