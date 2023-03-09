Braddon lights spell out I love you in Morse Code. For reals.

In the lead up to this weekend's Pride Weekend @Enlighten Festival, the City Renewal Authority has programmed the median tree lights along Lonsdale Street in Braddon to say "I LOVE YOU" in Morse code.
The programming will run from 10pm every evening until Monday.
The authority said "this gem of an idea was suggested by two members of our local community".
"With Canberra set to celebrate pride and community this weekend, where better to acknowledge that than in Braddon, the epicentre of equality in Canberra," it said.
"The City Renewal Authority is proud to have a place of such social and cultural significance for the LGBTIQ+ community within the City Renewal Precinct."
If the Canberra community has any other ideas for the tree light programming in Braddon, the City Renewal Authority would be "happy to hear them".
It's all part of a special weekend at Enlighten.
Over Pride Weekend @ Enlighten Festival, see the capital's iconic buildings become canvases for a specially-designed, pride-themed projection.
See the projection light up some of Canberra's most iconic buildings from 8pm to 8.10pm and again at 10.50pm to 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Created by designer Henry Nguyen, the work celebrates the vibrancy and diversity of LGBTIQA+ communities.
It will be illuminated on Old Parliament House, National Portrait Gallery, National Gallery of Australia, National Library of Australia, Questacon and Parliament House at the above times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.