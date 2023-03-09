The Canberra Times
Braddon lights spell out I love you in Morse Code. For reals.

March 10 2023 - 5:30am
In the lead up to this weekend's Pride Weekend @Enlighten Festival, the City Renewal Authority has programmed the median tree lights along Lonsdale Street in Braddon to say "I LOVE YOU" in Morse code.

