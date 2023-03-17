The Canberra Times
Review

Who Cares? by Eve Vincent review - Critiquing a welfare system that denies the importance of care to all our lives

By Suzannah Marshall Macbeth
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eve Vincent, author of Who Cares? Picture supplied
  • Who Cares? Life on Welfare in Australia, by Eve Vincent. MUP, $33

In the 1980s, feminist economist Marilyn Waring questioned the exclusion of domestic labour, largely performed by women, from economic accounts. Her groundbreaking 1988 book If Women Counted made a significant impact on economics and prompted alternatives to GDP to measure progress. Despite this, four decades on Eve Vincent's Who Cares? demonstrates how domestic and caring work continues to be systemically undervalued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.