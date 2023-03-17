Who Cares? delves into important social questions, but it is not heavy reading, with analysis and history balanced by the voices and stories of real people as well as Vincent's own experiences. For a group of people who are already surveilled by the state, questions from a university researcher might not always be welcome - she acknowledges this in the first chapter, but makes a powerful argument for the importance of anthropology nonetheless. Our welfare systems simplify people, strip away their complexity and put them into pre-determined boxes - RoboDebt's income averaging is a crude example of how complexity is stripped away in pursuit of compliance. For Vincent, ethnographic research demands that she "get close to life as it is experienced by others". For the reader, these insights into others' lives are fascinating but also reveal an enormous mismatch between what the welfare state expects and demands of people, and the complexity of people's lives.