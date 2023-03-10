The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Rosalind Croucher | A national Human Rights Act needs to be introduced in Australia

By Rosalind Croucher
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is the only liberal democracy that does not have an act or charter of rights. Picture Getty Images

People's human rights matter, all of the time, but this does not hold true in Australian law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.