Hindmarsh Drive lane towards Fyshwick closed after two-vehicle crash on Canberra Avenue

One lane of Hindmarsh Drive is closed after a two-vehicle car crash occurred on the intersection of Canberra Avenue and Hindmarsh Drive, near the Canberra Outlet Centre on Thursday afternoon.
An ESA spokesperson said the ambulance was on site and assessed four people involved in the crash and none required transport to hospital.
The AFP is also on the scene and have closed the lane of Hindmarsh Drive going into Fyshwick.
The spokesperson said the road will likely re-open in the next 15 minutes.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
