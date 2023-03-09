The Canberra Times
Hindmarsh Drive lane towards Fyshwick closed after two-vehicle crash on Canberra Avenue

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:10pm
One lane of Hindmarsh Drive is closed after a two-vehicle car crash occurred on the intersection of Canberra Avenue and Hindmarsh Drive, near the Canberra Outlet Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

