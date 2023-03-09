One lane of Hindmarsh Drive was closed for 15 minutes after a two-vehicle car crash occurred on the intersection of Canberra Avenue and Hindmarsh Drive, near the Canberra Outlet Centre on Thursday afternoon.
An ESA spokesperson said the ambulance had been on site and assessed four people involved in the crash and none required transport to hospital.
The AFP was also on the scene and had closed the lane of Hindmarsh Drive going into Fyshwick.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.