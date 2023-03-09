I totally agree with Bruce Paine (Letters, March 7 ) who said the only way we will get an improvement in the standard of government in the ACT is to elect sensible independent candidates.
Party membership (no matter of which party) corrupts the integrity of politicians.
And Bruce is spot on. The major reason we don't have any independents is the dirty deal Labor and the Liberals did, against the advice of the Electoral Commissioner, to limit the number of members in each electorate to five.
I was deeply disappointed at the last election when Fiona Carrick didn't get up.
Since the last election I can't see any tangible improvement in our health services, in housing for the homeless and working poor, in town planning and the control of out-of-control developers or in public transport.
And despite having six members in the Assembly, I can't see that the Greens have made any difference at all since the most recent election.
Note the positive benefits the new independents in the federal Parliament are providing.
How offensive for Mr White of Queanbeyan to equate the urinary tracts of women to plumbing (Letters, March 7).
Unlike a kitchen sink, women know what the problem is. A urinary tract infection once experienced is unlikely to be forgotten.
A trip to the GP is expensive, unnecessary and takes away from the doctor's schedule.
Let's skip the anachronistic part where women have to "prove" to the doctor what they already know and get straight to the necessary medication and relief.
The high number of young people incarcerated in jails in Australia is appalling.
Yes, many have committed terrible crimes but the situation needs improving or the problem will just not go away.
Is it possible for gaols to become places of rehabilitation rather than punishment? Places where young people, without any hope, learn skills to lead healthy, positive and constructive lives.
They need some basic school education, creative activities and basic job skills.
I am sure there are a lot of people out there who can contribute to these reforms.
P M McCracken (Letters, March 3) appears to suggest, with tongue in cheek, that death duties should be brought back.
He is quite right of course. Simple estate planning enables life partners to enjoy their accumulated savings during their lives, and death duties would not impact them one jot.
Any inheritances subsequently received by their estate's beneficiaries are unearned windfalls. Taxing those, and other unearned windfalls, in a tiered manner, above an indexed tax-free threshold, is not unreasonable.
I was sorry to see you fall into line with American newspapers and ban the Dilbert strip.
It was arguably the cleverest and wittiest strip running in ACM papers. Sadly, Scott Adams' racist comments reflect the animosity and distrust that still exists between some whites and some blacks in the US - but they are not reflected in the Dilbert cartoon strip.
It seems to me to be a slippery slope when newspaper owners and publishers decide to ban comics, books and so on because they disagree with the views of the author.
Some of the most obnoxious and racist public comments in recent years have originated with Donald Trump but I don't see his books on finance being dumped anytime soon.
In the March edition of the ACT government CBR News for the Woden, Weston Creek and Molonglo Valley area there is a section telling people to "rethink your routine" as construction ramps up to deliver light rail.
The article makes much of the fact the current rapid bus service "runs every 15 minutes".
What it doesn't highlight is that the proposed light rail service (hopefully to be canned by the Liberals) will, at a cost we pay for but are not allowed to know, take at least twice as long. That is Green progress for you. Hang the cost.
The main reason the LNP received their lowest vote in 80 years in 2022 was the complete disconnect between what people wanted and what the Liberals were selling.
An overwhelming percentage of Australians wanted climate action. The LNP knew better. The people wanted an Integrity Commission. The LNP knew better.
The disconnect continues. According to Newspoll 64 per cent of people surveyed support the changes to superannuation tax rates. But, yet again, the LNP knows better and is fighting tooth and nail to keep absurdly generous tax concessions for wealthy people.
Some of the teals have revealed their true colours as Liberals who believe in climate change by suggesting the changes are unfair. The LNP portrayed the teals as lefty, greeny, suspicious types not to be trusted. But some are small "l" Liberals in every respect except they believe in climate change.
Ian Pilsner falsely links rising COVID-19 deaths to the election of the ALP.
The numbers began to rise in December 2021.
The Albanese government is just continuing the Morrison government's policy of "letting it rip".
If Mr Pilsner is advocating a return to full-on infection control it would be a rare moment of agreement between he and me.
How many more times do we have to observe ageing people tripping and falling after trying to navigate the pedestrian area along the south side of Franklin Street in Manuka?
The tree roots are lifting the brick paving and causing multiple trip hazards along a short section of street which is always crowded with pedestrians due to the popular cafes, restaurants and shops.
For years the community's requests for remediation have been met with temporary fixes. Canberra is the nation's capital and should set an example as liveable city safe for aging pedestrians.
Perhaps the Barr government could forget the quick band-aid solutions and "Fix My Street" properly.
Early one Saturday as I drove towards Coppins Crossing I delighted in the sight of a hovering balloon.
I was glad I was not sharing lanes with the earnest cyclists coming up the hill towards Whitlam and the mysterious grey wall that had been decorated without imparting the story or joy of small town silo art. Try again, resubmit I say. How about a theme of cyclists and balloons? Make us smile.
Your editorial "The big banks have failed communities", canberratimes.com.au, March 4) falsely implies banks seek to serve communities. They don't. They exploit them.
Big banks don't "fail" communities, they deliberately steal from, impoverish and destroy them. That's their purpose. See The Secret Power of Banks by Richard Werner on YouTube.
Australians need an honest national treasury to issue enough asset banked, interest free money to adequately fund the creation of infrastructure and production of necessary goods and services.
The result would be abundance for all.
In the past, if you wanted to object to a writer and their perceived point of view, you needed to read and understand the context of their work.
These days, with the new and improved cancel culture, you just name the offending writer and call for their cancellation or for an Orwellian style "correction" of their work to make it fit the current agenda.
I'm a bit tired of reading about the Roald Dahl "reclamation" project.
Why not go for Rudyard Kipling, a writer who, nearly 80 years after his death, is a far more influential figure. I invite you to read his work, unfiltered and discern his actual opinions. If you do find them egregious in our debatably post-colonial world then why not take this as a starting point for a discussion of the current rights and wrongs of the actual issues?
As for his Jungle Book and works for young readers his anthropomorphising of animals and "natural laws" may be surprisingly in tune with today's climate change environmental concerns.
Those whinging about proposed tax changes for high superannuation balances should heed Joey Maloney of the Grattan Institute: "If 30 per cent (tax) is good enough for someone earning $50,000 a year in a retail shop, then it's good enough for a retiree with three million bucks in super".
In my lifetime I have seen the demise of home deliveries of fruit and vegetables and milk. With the sharp decline in snail mail it seems to me we should be prepared to collect our own mail from the post office.
Given the ongoing "robodebt" revelations, a name change to the Department of Inhuman Services might be in order.
Peter McLoughlin's assertion the LNP left a trillion dollar debt after a decade in office is wrong (Letters, March 3). Just prior to COVID the budget was "back in black". The COVID payments, which Labor in opposition said were insufficient, caused the debt.
In this hasty switch away from gas devices, what is going to happen to the traditional bunsen burner, loved in chemistry laboratories around the world?
I see that the Australian War Memorial has launched a competition asking children to name the cranes looming over it. What a crass stunt. Is this fitting? I think not.
Who is penalised most by increased interest rates? Renters. Who profits most from the increased rates? Those with negatively geared properties to rent. How will that reduce inflation Mr Lowe?
While tightly focused on the beating emanating from the overwhelmingly delusional "drums of war", Home Affairs largely ignored warnings global warming could see a mass exodus of climate refugees from the Pacific.
Israel's greatest existential threat, Iran, appears to be on the verge of building atomic bombs and already has long-range missiles. Western leaders should ask Israel not to do anything rash.
I find it difficult to support Alan Castle's position that ACT courts are universally too lenient in granting bail given members of the Beowulf family spent over a year in jail awaiting trial. When the case was put to the jury they threw it out after a just a few hours of deliberation.
It is great to see that pair of old Liberal warhorses, Greg Cornwell and Bill Stefaniak, still ploughing away at those dastardly socialists in the federal and ACT governments. But shouldn't the old warriors disclose their allegiances?
