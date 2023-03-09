The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Electing independents is the only way to give the ACT a better future

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
So long as the major parties dominate the Legislative Assembly Canberrans will only get more of the same. Picture by Graham Tidy

I totally agree with Bruce Paine (Letters, March 7 ) who said the only way we will get an improvement in the standard of government in the ACT is to elect sensible independent candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.