Once a Stranger by Zoya Patel opens dramatically, with Ayat receiving an email from her estranged sister Laila: Their mother, Khadija, is dying. Ayat is in her late 20s, living in Melbourne with her boyfriend, Harry. Laila is a few years older, living in Canberra with her husband, Mohammed, and their daughter - and with Khadija.
Before the email, Laila and Khadija hadn't spoken to Ayat in six years.
The novel follows the story of the three women's attempted reconciliation. It provides an even-handed and thoughtful perspective on their relationships, and their conflicting approaches to being Indian immigrants to Australia.
The perspectives of the men, Mohammed and Harry, are also included.
The two are at the core of the family feud, but on the periphery of the narrative: during a brief ride from an airport, they agree that they just want their respective partners to be happy.
It's not as easy as it sounds when you add religion, tradition, and two different countries to the mix.
In parallel with the reconciliation, the novel charts Khadija's deteriorating health. The experience may resonate with many ageing parents and children; her illness shifts her relationship with her daughters, as they negotiate the reversals of the carer and the cared-for.
The bond between Laila and Ayat grows thicker and thinner in waves, as they reprise their roles as compliant versus rebellious.
Interspersed with the chronological narrative of "now" are segments of the "before".
These well-chosen segments tell the story of how Khadija and her husband came to Australia, and why Khadija is now alone (no spoilers!). Illuminating episodes from Laila and Ayat's childhood demonstrate how they navigate their conspicuousness in a country town (and then in Canberra).
We get an insight into Ayat's growing independence, as a teenager who finds her mother's rules more than normally restrictive. And as we get closer to "now", Ayat meets the non-Muslim Harry and their relationship develops; it is subtly contrasted with Laila's relationship with Mohammed.
When Khadija, Ayat, and Laila take a trip to India, there are lovely scenes of excitement and wonder contrasted with poverty and neglect, and the sisters reflect (at different moments) on how the reality of the country compares both to the vibrancy and happiness of travel ads, and to the grim "realism" of many contemporary movies and novels.
In the meantime, there is Once a Stranger: a calm, beautiful, occasionally sad but ultimately redemptive story of family, love, lost time, and the bonds that keep us together.
