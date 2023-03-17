The Canberra Times
Review

Once A Stranger, by Zoya Patel - A calm and beautiful novel about family and lost time

By Hanne Melgaard Watkins
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra author Zoya Patel. Picture by Keegan Carroll
  • Once a Stranger, by Zoya Patel. Hachette, $32.99

Once a Stranger by Zoya Patel opens dramatically, with Ayat receiving an email from her estranged sister Laila: Their mother, Khadija, is dying. Ayat is in her late 20s, living in Melbourne with her boyfriend, Harry. Laila is a few years older, living in Canberra with her husband, Mohammed, and their daughter - and with Khadija.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.