A Little Give, the final instalment of Marina Benjamin's mid-life memoir trilogy, is a collection of essays and poems interrogating the value ascribed to women's domestic labour.
The themes into which the pieces are loosely organised - cleaning; pleasing; feeding; caring; safeguarding; lapsing; launching - evoke the repetition and momentum of maintenance work. Benjamin's overriding mission, however, is to render the invisible visible.
Part of this is to do with Benjamin's stage of life, a time when "the things that we most dislike about ourselves, that we have suppressed, or that undermine us and compromise our ideals are suddenly exposed to the light".
This involves Benjamin confronting her position in the hierarchy of patriarchal oppression. She squirms at the memory of her mother's overbearing behaviour towards the cleaners that rotated through the family home in her youth. Unlike her mother, she cannot ignore the awkward intimacy inherent in such a relationship; under her own cleaner's gaze, "Everything I owned turned to underwear".
But visibility, or its opposite, is also a condition central to housework, the success of which depends on "the quiet conspiracy of the women who do it and then hide the fact of its doing, denying the physicality of their own labour". She interrogates her ingrained compulsion to erase dirt; to "root out the body's offending slough, scrub at every dubious biological smear" which transforms her into her mother, the "type of woman valued by patriarchy".
The same applies to caring responsibilities. Submitting to her widowed mother's implicit demands for companionship, Benjamin finds herself curtailing her own inner life and emotions around this new role, erasing the evidence of her labours in the process. As a result, her "mother is less and less minded to enquire about my concerns, my health, my marriage, my work, as if acknowledging my other life would force her to face up to the inadmissible knowledge that I might not be endlessly emotionally available to her".
As I read A Little Give, my thoughts kept returning to the performance art projects carried out by Mierle Laderman Ukeles throughout the 1970s. In one, she shook hands with 8,500 sanitation workers, thanking them for "keeping New York City alive".
In another, she washed the steps at the entrance to the Wadsworth Atheneum museum in Hartford, Connecticut, rendering visible the work of low-paid custodial staff. Her point was that maintenance is undervalued.
Benjamin's thoughtful book demonstrates the many ways in which it still is.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.