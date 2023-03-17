The same applies to caring responsibilities. Submitting to her widowed mother's implicit demands for companionship, Benjamin finds herself curtailing her own inner life and emotions around this new role, erasing the evidence of her labours in the process. As a result, her "mother is less and less minded to enquire about my concerns, my health, my marriage, my work, as if acknowledging my other life would force her to face up to the inadmissible knowledge that I might not be endlessly emotionally available to her".