The Canberra Times
Review

A Little Give by Marina Benjamin review - A thoughtful

By Amy Walters
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • A Little Give, by Marina Benjamin. Scribe, $29.99.

A Little Give, the final instalment of Marina Benjamin's mid-life memoir trilogy, is a collection of essays and poems interrogating the value ascribed to women's domestic labour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.