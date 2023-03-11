The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sunday space | Telescopes - there's more than meets the eye

By Jim Chung
March 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Stromlo Observatory. Picture Shutterstock

When we think of astronomy, our mind jumps to pictures of looking through a telescope at the night sky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.