When we think of astronomy, our mind jumps to pictures of looking through a telescope at the night sky.
When speaking of telescopes, they can range from tripod telescopes used by amateur stargazers to multi-billion-dollar space telescopes used by professional astronomers from all over the world.
In between the two extremes, there is a large range of telescopes used for different scientific purposes.
At Mt Stromlo Observatory, white domes adorn the mountain top in various sizes hosting telescopes inside.
Although the building-sized domes are no longer functional, the small domes are usually used for star-gazing for visiting students.
These are the telescopes one imagines, able to detect visible light or infrared light from outer space.
If you drive to the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex located at Tidbinbilla, you can see those large, white, dish-like structures pointing at the sky. They detect radiowaves from outer space, which can provide us with information that visible/infrared telescopes cannot. For example, the radio telescopes at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex have been tracking the movements of Voyager I and II, the two spacecrafts that are the furthest away from the Earth than any other human-made objects.
There are other types of more bizarre 'telescopes' used by astronomers to study the universe. One of them is the gravitational wave telescope, detecting gravitational waves which are like ripples in a pond, with the Earth being a leaf floating on top. Instead of water, the ripples travel through space-time itself. Gravitational waves that are detectable are produced by extreme events in the universe, such as when two black holes collide.
Detecting gravitational waves require extreme engineering, involving bouncing laser beams between mirrors inside vacuum chambers multiple kilometres in length. All of that are required in order to detect a slight 'dip' in the laser power when the gravitational wave passes through the detector.
Another type of 'bizarre' telescope is the neutrino telescope. A neutrino is a tiny sub-atomic particle, much smaller than the atoms that make us up, that travels near the speed of light and very rarely interacts with matter. They are also very abundant, as they are produced inside the sun during nuclear reactions.
About 100 trillion neutrinos pass through our body every second.
