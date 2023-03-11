If you drive to the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex located at Tidbinbilla, you can see those large, white, dish-like structures pointing at the sky. They detect radiowaves from outer space, which can provide us with information that visible/infrared telescopes cannot. For example, the radio telescopes at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex have been tracking the movements of Voyager I and II, the two spacecrafts that are the furthest away from the Earth than any other human-made objects.