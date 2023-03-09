Tropical gin to celebrate Pride Weekend @Enlighten

Canberra's Tropical World Pride Gin will be available for tastings and G&Ts at Enlighten this weekend.
Head to the Underground Spirit's bar in the Festival Hub, close to the National Portrait Gallery, for a taste of the special gin, created in collaboration with the DEFGLIS, The Defence LGBTI Information Service.
The service works to support and represent Australian Defence Force LGBTI people and their families.
The Tropical World Pride Gin, with a blend of tropical botanicals, will only be offered across Saturday and Sunday, when the bar is open, from 5pm to 11pm.
Bottles can also be purchased now online, for a limited time, at www.undergroundspirits.com.au
