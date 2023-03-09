It doesn't get any better than a long weekend that comes with an even longer list of fishing options.
It's that time of the year where the expression 'anything's possible' is used to describe South Coast fishing - and it's already ringing true.
Incredibly warm offshore currents - nudging an astounding 27 degrees in some spots - have brought northern visitors like dolphin fish, bluefin tuna, marlin and even wahoo down south.
While a lot of action is unfolding out to sea, over the Shelf, land-based anglers can still cash-in.
Yellowfin tuna, northern bluefin, striped tuna and bonito are, at times, coming close enough to shore to reach with a lure or bait.
Good places to target pelagics include Tathra and Merimbula wharves, Pretty Point and Moruya Breakwall.
A range of methods work on these species, but hurling metal lures at the horizon and then winding like mad tends to be the best way to hook-up.
There are also acres of salmon about, so something is bound to grab your lure ... eventually.
Estuary fishing is sensational, with just about every species imaginable on the bite in the South Coast systems.
This weekend, try fishing the weed edges and drop-offs with soft plastic lures and vibes for flathead and bream - there are plenty around.
The water temperature is also perfect for surface luring for whiting and bream in the shallows.
You'll find all the estuaries in terrific nick, from the mouths to the upper reaches.
In fact, the upper reaches are well worth a visit for bass and estuary perch, which are revelling in the conditions.
Trout stream and rivers need a drop of rain after a comparatively dry late summer and early autumn.
In saying that, good numbers of plucky little browns and rainbows continue to be taken from the waterways in and around the Snowy Mountains and Brindabellas.
