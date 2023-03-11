The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: March 12, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 12 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1995.

The annual Skyfire - an evening with fireworks and music - has been enjoyed by the Canberra community for 30 years. While it has not happened recently due to world events, on this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on the second ever Skyfire that drew a crowd of about 60,000 people, according to unofficial records.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.