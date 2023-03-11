Times Past: March 12, 1995

The annual Skyfire - an evening with fireworks and music - has been enjoyed by the Canberra community for 30 years. While it has not happened recently due to world events, on this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on the second ever Skyfire that drew a crowd of about 60,000 people, according to unofficial records.
Skyfire came about as part of the Canberra Festival in 1989, created and run by 104.7FM radio station. The fireworks were set to go off to a set playlist people could listen to on portable radios. As well as the excitement of the fireworks, there were also community figureheads and local celebrities that would be interviewed as part of the entertainment.
Skyfire II was almost as big as the first year. As well as the people who packed on to the foreshore at Lake Burley Griffin, there were thousands of others who tried to get a vantage point from other places such as Mt Ainslie, Black Mountain and Red Hill.
The event takes 12 months of planning and budgeting, with Skyfire II costing around $100,000. The show featured three tonnes of pyrotechnics, five missile-tracking searchlights (for effect), eight sky-trackers and 400 strobes. The searchlights, which were the most powerful in Australia, were beamed 20,000 feet into the air.
The event was delayed due to high winds for about 45 minutes before they could start the show.
The fireworks display was a cracking end to a day of festival. The centrepiece was a model steam exhibit that was the first of its kind for the festival, while there were 113 other community groups and organisations that had set up stalls and demonstrations throughout the day. The day was a success, with about 15,000 people attending.
